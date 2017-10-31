Marc Anthony and Sons Send Ex-Wife Dayanara Torres Sweet Birthday Message: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Marc Anthony still has a lot of love for his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres.
The 49-year-old salsa singer, along with their two sons, Cristian, 16, and Ryan, 14, taped a special birthday message on Sunday for the model, who is competing on Univision's dance show, Mira Quién Baila.
"Yari, you are dancing spectacularly," Anthony said in the video message alongside his two sons. "We are very proud of all your hard work on Mira Quién Baila, but especially proud of the job you've done as a mother to these little ones. Well, not so little anymore."
"You have everything going for you to win for San Juan's Children Foundation and for Puerto Rico, which they especially need at this time. You are taking this home, and like Cristian and Ryan say, 'You are my girl,'" Anthony added as Torres teared up watching the clip.
After hearing the message, Torres expressed how thankful she was to have her sons and Anthony send her well wishes.
"I felt very happy to be able to have my sons here because it would’ve been a very sad birthday without them. I needed it and I think it was many weeks without seeing them, I think seven weeks and I missed them," Torres shared. "I think seeing them recharged me and gave me energy, and today I feel complete and happy."
"Marc's message filled my heart because the role that I strive to do my best in, is my role as a mother," she continued. "And to hear the father of my kids say that I am doing a perfect job as a mother, fills my soul."
The singer and the former Miss Universe wed in May 2000. The two later divorced in 2004 and Anthony went on to marry Jennifer Lopez.
J.Lo and Anthony, who share 9-year-old twins Max and Emme, remain close and continue to work together on music. They also joined forces for the recent Somos Una Voz benefit concert.
