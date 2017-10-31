Marc Anthony and Sons Send Ex-Wife Dayanara Torres Sweet Birthday Message: 'We Are So Proud of You'

Marc Anthony still has a lot of love for his ex-wife, Dayanara Torres.

The 49-year-old salsa singer, along with their two sons, Cristian, 16, and Ryan, 14, taped a special birthday message on Sunday for the model, who is competing on Univision's dance show, Mira Quién Baila.

"Yari, you are dancing spectacularly," Anthony said in the video message alongside his two sons. "We are very proud of all your hard work on Mira Quién Baila, but especially proud of the job you've done as a mother to these little ones. Well, not so little anymore."

"You have everything going for you to win for San Juan's Children Foundation and for Puerto Rico, which they especially need at this time. You are taking this home, and like Cristian and Ryan say, 'You are my girl,'" Anthony added as Torres teared up watching the clip.