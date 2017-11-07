Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Adorably Showcase Their Real-Life Romance in His New Music Video 'Love in a Bar'
Life inspired art for Ryan Hurd.
The 31-year-old country singer released his new music video for "Love in a Bar" in Monday, starring none other than his real-life fiancee, Maren Morris.
The couple, who got engaged in July, put their romance on display in the sweet black-and-white video, as they cuddle on the couch and go for a romantic boat ride, where Hurd offers Morris his coat. Things get steamy as the video ends with the pair's fireside makeout session.
ET caught up with the lovebirds in August, where they opened up about their proposal and wedding plans.
"Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect. He's a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect," she shared, before revealing she and Hurd had a season picked out for their nuptials.
"I think we're kind of honing in on the springtime, before we kick off our tours again," she said.
