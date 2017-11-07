Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Adorably Showcase Their Real-Life Romance in His New Music Video 'Love in a Bar'

ET caught up with the lovebirds in August, where they opened up about their proposal and wedding plans.

"Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect. He's a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect," she shared, before revealing she and Hurd had a season picked out for their nuptials.

"I think we're kind of honing in on the springtime, before we kick off our tours again," she said.

