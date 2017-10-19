Margot Robbie Completely Transforms Into Tonya Harding in 'I, TONYA' Teaser Trailer -- Watch!

Margot Robbie is approaching Daniel Day-Lewis levels of chameleon-ness.

The Australian actress shines in the first teaser trailer for I, TONYA, where she disappears into another role, this time as the titular controversial Olympic figure skater, Tonya Harding, who was banned from the U.S. Figure Skating Association in 1994 after pleading guilty to hindering the prosecution's investigation following an attack that sidelined her rival skater, Nancy Kerrigan.

"America, they want someone to love," Robbie as Harding says in the one-minute spot, putting out a cigarette with her skate blade. "But they want someone to hate."

"And the haters always say, 'Tonya, tell the truth,'" she adds. "There's no such thing as truth. I mean, it's bulls**t!"