Margot Robbie Praises 'Fierce' Cara Delevingne for Coming Forth With Harvey Weinstein Allegations (Exclusive)

In a statement on her Instagram account, Delevingne alleged that the embattled producer harassed her on two different occasions, pressing her for information on her sexuality during a phone call and, "a year or two later," inviting her to his hotel room during a meeting.

"At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way, hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived, I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe," Delevingne said, claiming: "He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous."

Delevingne also alleged that, when she tried to leave the room, Weinstein "walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips."