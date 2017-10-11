Margot Robbie Praises 'Fierce' Cara Delevingne for Coming Forth With Harvey Weinstein Allegations (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie is not afraid to support her friend and Suicide Squad co-star, Cara Delevingne, after the model-actress came forward on Wednesday with allegations of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein.
"Cara is a dear friend of mine and I already knew she was a fierce, brave woman. Today just proved that again," Robbie told ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of her film, Goodbye Christopher Robin.
"I think the whole situation is so disturbing and sad but I think the conversation surrounding it, hopefully, good comes out of it," she continued.
In a statement on her Instagram account, Delevingne alleged that the embattled producer harassed her on two different occasions, pressing her for information on her sexuality during a phone call and, "a year or two later," inviting her to his hotel room during a meeting.
"At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way, hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived, I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe," Delevingne said, claiming: "He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous."
Delevingne also alleged that, when she tried to leave the room, Weinstein "walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips."
"The fact that the conversation is so prevalent and so many woman are so bravely coming forward, I think the culture has to change," Robbie told ET on Wednesday. "It cannot be ignored anymore."
On the carpet, the 27-year-old performer also opened about her formidable character in Goodbye Christopher Robin, Daphne, the wife of Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne.
"She's a very complicated woman," the actress said. "Her stance on mothering is obviously not how most people would parent these days but it was a very different time and she's a very unapologetic woman, which is why she was so fun to play."
Robbie did connect with the tough character over their mutual affection for the beloved teddy bear and his friends Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore.
"My mom used to do [the] voices, and I thought it was the most exciting, thrilling thing in the world when she'd bring my stuffed toys to life. Then I saw that Daphne did the same thing, and I kind of fell in love with her in that moment," she said.
The Australian actress has a slate of upcoming films where she plays complicated women, from Queen Elizabeth I to figure skater Tonya Harding.
Goodbye Christopher Robin is in theaters Oct. 13.