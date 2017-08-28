Maria Sharapova Upsets No. 2 Seed at U.S. Open, Her First Grand Slam Tournament Following Doping Suspension

Prior to the match, Sharapova seemed less than confident about her Grand Slam return, after battling injuries and missing out on a wild card spot at the French Open earlier this year.



“I haven’t had the best preparation, if we’re really being honest. After healing for many weeks and skipping Wimbledon, and now to skip the warm-up tournaments, is disappointing,” she told the U.S. Open’s website. “I’m coming in with no matches. But I have had the experience of that position before. I have to bring that back.”



See more on the tennis star and her daring famous friend, Chelsea Handler, in the video below.