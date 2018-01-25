Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Crush It in Coordinating Camo -- See Their Date Night Looks!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are one stylish couple!



The lovebirds were spotted out and about in New York City on Wednesday, stepping out to the Bowery Hotel and Buddakan in coordinating camouflage ensembles.



Carey, chic in a green camo jacket with gold accents, flaunted her slim figure in black leather leggings with matching sky-high heeled booties. She accessorized the trendy look with an oversized black bag, silver hoop earrings and diamond necklace.



Tanaka complemented his girlfriend's look perfectly, sporting a black puff jacket over a grey camo T-shirt with blue jeans, white kicks and a gold chain necklace.

The pop star appears to be loving the spotlight lately after losing more than 30 lbs after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery last November. She and Tanaka looked equally fab last week, when they were photographed leaving their dinner date at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California.



The 47-year-old singer, who revealed earlier this month that she's back in the recording studio, wore a sexy, lace-up red bodysuit with high-waisted skinny jeans and black leather boots.



Hear more on that look (and her newfound confidence!) in the video below.



