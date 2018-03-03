Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe Have Glamorous Spa Day -- See the Sweet Pics!

Mariah Carey and Monroe had a glamorous spa night!

The "Heartbreaker" songstress and her 6-year-old daughter had some mommy-and-me time on Friday, wearing matching pink-and-white striped pajamas and relaxing with at-home manicures and pedicures.

Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of her mini-me getting pampered, captioning the shot, "Miss Monroe and mommy on a spa night! 💅💕." In the second snap, a fresh-faced Carey and Monroe with a face mask cuddled up on the couch while she held on to one of the family's pets. The sweet pic was simply captioned, "💖."

Monroe's twin brother, Moroccan, seemed to be absent from the festivities.

💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 2, 2018 at 11:46pm PST

The GRAMMY winner frequently shares pics of her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, which she calls "dem babies."

"Friday night fun with #demkids ♥️," she captioned a family pic from last month.

Friday night fun with #demkids ♥️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 3, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

The singer has previously gushed to ET about her kids, revealing that they enjoy being front and center.

"Roc and Roe love being on the stage," Carey told ET last year. "The other day I was teaching miss Monroe 'You Will Always Be A Part Of Me,' and just singing like that to her. She has a really good ear, so she was she was learning it but I don't know if she could hear herself onstage."

For more on her Carey and her twins, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Shows Off Slim Figure in Sexy Bodysuit During Date Night With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey Tweets About Her Epic 2018 Golden Globes, Including Accidentally Stealing Meryl Streep's Seat

Mariah Carey and Her Twins Find Their Christmas Tree in NYC -- See the Family Photos

Related Gallery