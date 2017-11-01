Mariah Carey Fulfills Her 'Childhood Dream' at Hand and Footprint Ceremony (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey is a multi-platinum recording artist with countless GRAMMYs, but there was one milestone she had yet to achieve -- until now.

The 47-year-old singer was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, but told ET's Nancy O'Dell that it was she who felt honored.

"Oh my god, please! I'm just happy. I'm honored to be here," Carey insisted. "This is like a childhood dream. It's awesome."

"I've seen pictures of the moment, and this is like, the real version of it, being here, so it's a nice thing," she added.