Mariah Carey Is 'Happy' for New Chapter in Her Life Following Weight Loss Surgery (Exclusive)
Mariah Carey is in a great place in her life.
Earlier this week, ET learned that the "We Belong Together" songstress underwent gastric sleeve surgery about six weeks ago.
"She's happy with this new chapter in her life," a source tells ET, adding that since her weight loss surgery, the singer has been feeling great.
Additionally, Carey is happy, healthy and ready to move forward without her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov. The two recently parted ways but "Mariah is less stressed now," the source adds.
In the past, the R&B crooner turned to traditional diets to slim down, like Jenny Craig after the birth of her twins.
But one source says Carey's always been insecure about her figure, adding, "She always fluctuates and it makes her upset but it's hard for her to manage."
In 2016, Carey opened up to ET about her "bleak diet" and how she's "been working hard" on getting fit.
"If someone doesn't say something to me [about my weight] then I'll just not think about it," she said at the time. "I'm not obsessed with that that way."
"The funny thing with me is I would always be like, 'Oh! I gained weight,' because I am muscular, so sometimes I don't even notice it," Carey explained. "Now I have been pretty consistent with this bleak diet that I am on."
As for her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, the first source says the GRAMMY winner is smitten.
"They like each other very much. He is always by her side. They enjoy each other's company. They're a good match," the source shares.
