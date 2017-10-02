Mariah Carey Is 'Horrified' to Hear of Vegas Shooting After Her Interview Is Cut Short to Report the News

Mariah Carey was live via satellite on Good Morning Britain just moments after news broke of a fatal shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The 47-year-old singer -- who has a residency at Vegas' Caesars Palace -- was promoting her Christmas concerts in Paris and London from her home in Beverly Hills, California, when host Piers Morgan advised that they "take a break" from the interview to sort out how to go forward with reporting on the attack at Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel during Jason Aldean's performance.