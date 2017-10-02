Mariah Carey Is 'Horrified' to Hear of Vegas Shooting After Her Interview Is Cut Short to Report the News
Mariah Carey was live via satellite on Good Morning Britain just moments after news broke of a fatal shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
The 47-year-old singer -- who has a residency at Vegas' Caesars Palace -- was promoting her Christmas concerts in Paris and London from her home in Beverly Hills, California, when host Piers Morgan advised that they "take a break" from the interview to sort out how to go forward with reporting on the attack at Mandalay Bay Resort and Hotel during Jason Aldean's performance.
Upon chatting with Morgan and his co-host, Susanna Reid, Carey offered up her condolences. "I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible," she said. "You know, I have spent a lot of time in Vegas and this type of thing anywhere happening anywhere is a huge tragedy."
She added, "It's terrible because people just going out to listen to music, really they're out for the night and something like this happens, it's shocking."
Carey also sent out a heartfelt tweet after her brief interview on Good Morning Britain. "Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas," she wrote. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safe."
Morgan also took to Twitter to respond to a tweet that called him "unprofessional" for asking Carey about the attacks during her interview.
"We told Mariah's people before the interview," he wrote. "Her reaction seemed very relevant given she's a performer who often has residence in Vegas."
Over 50 people were killed when one gunman opened fire at the music festival during Aldean's closing song.
“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” the country singer posted to Instagram following the attack. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”
The shooting comes just four months after 22 people were killed after a bomb went off following Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.