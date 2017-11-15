Mariah Carey Releases Music Video for Holiday Song ‘The Star’ Featuring Her Twins (Exclusive)
The Queen of Christmas Music has done it again!
Mariah Carey has lent her vocals to the theme song of the upcoming animated film The Star.
In this exclusive clip, the 47-year-old singer belts out her new song, “The Star,” in honor of the upcoming movie of the same name, which follows the story of the first Christmas from the perspective s of the animals involved in the nativity scene.
Carey dazzles in the video in a shimmery silver gown and lengthy flowing cape. She even brings in her 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, along with another boy, to sing the backup line, “Follow your heart, it’s Christmas."
The film, which hits theaters this Friday, is voiced by many top stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Christopher Plummer, Gina Rodriguez, Kristin Chenoweth, Zachary Levi, Tyler Perry, Keegan-Michael Key and even Carey herself, who portrays Rebecca the Hen.
This isn’t the first new holiday tune Carey has released this year. Here's an exclusive listen to her new song, “Lil Snowman.”