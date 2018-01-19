Mariah Carey Reveals She's Back in the Recording Studio

Get ready for more Mariah music!

Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she's back in the recording studio -- Mimi style. The 47-year-old singer casually leans back in a chair, smiling big for the camera while holding what looks to be a glass of red wine in the photo. Carey released her last album, Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse, in 2014, but dropped a single, "I Don't," and lent her vocals to the theme song of the animated movie, The Star, last year.

"Missed my 2nd home. Feels good to be back 💞💞 #StudioTime #GettingStarted," Carey captioned the snap.

Carey has definitely been feeling herself lately. The GRAMMY winner, who has lost over 30 pounds since having weight loss surgery last year, slayed her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance and was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for "The Star."

