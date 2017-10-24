Mariah Carey Serenades ‘Incomparable’ Karl Lagerfeld and Hangs With ‘Gorgeous’ Naomi Campbell in New York
Mariah Carey paid tribute to a “Hero” of the fashion world with a sweet serenade in New York City on Monday night.
The songstress hit the stage at a glitzy bash honoring Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, performing her 1993 smash, “Hero.”
Wearing a sparkly, black, full-length gown, silver belt and towering heels, the 47-year-old singer gave the designer a shout-out before kicking off her performance.
“Karl, this is a tribute from my heart to your heart. I love you so much,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.
Models Naomi Campbell, Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid also attended the celebration, as well as Kris Jenner, Yolanda Hadid and Martha Stewart.
Carey shared a snap with “gorgeous” Campbell on Instagram on Tuesday.
Before the party, she also posted a video that gave fans a look into her final hair and makeup touch-ups before her performance.
