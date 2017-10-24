Mariah Carey Shares New Christmas Song 'The Star' Featuring Her Twins!
Christmas is officially upon us, now that Mariah Carey has dropped a new festive song!
With two months to go until Santa hits the skies, the queen of Christmas music unveiled her new track, “The Star,” on Thursday.
“Surprise! My new Christmas song THE STAR is out now! #TheStarMovie,” Carey tweeted, adding star and Christmas tree emojis.
The four-minute song is from the animated Christmas movie The Star; other musicians featured on the soundtrack include Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini and Zara Larsson.
Carey, 47, revealed last week that her own little stars -- 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan -- also feature on the song.
“Hanging with my two best friends, listening to their guest appearance on #TheStar😍💖,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer captioned a pic of the trio in bed.
