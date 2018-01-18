Mariah Carey Shows Off Slim Figure in Sexy Bodysuit During Date Night With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey is showing off her rockin' bod!



After losing more than 30 pounds since undergoing gastric sleeve surgery last November, the 47-year-old singer appears to be as confident as ever lately, and she proved that again Wednesday night while stepping out for a dinner date with her beau, Bryan Tanaka, at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, California.



Carey turned heads in a bright red, lace-up bodysuit, which she styled with high-waisted distressed skinny jeans and black leather boots. Her matching red belt and leather jacket gave the sexy ensemble an edgy spin, while accentuating her slim waist.

Getty Images

Tanaka, clad in olive green pants and beige kicks, complemented his girlfriend by sporting a red T-shirt and varsity leather bomber jacket.

Getty Images

A source told ET earlier this month that the blond beauty has been staying fit and fabulous by simply eating healthy -- she doesn't go to the gym or feel bad about enjoying a glass of wine from time to time.



"She is very confident about her appearance now," the source explained. "The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she's doing really well keeping up with it. She's in a very good place with her health and her life."



Hear more on the pop star's transformation in the video below!



RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Has Lost Over 30 Pounds Since Undergoing Gastric Sleeve Surgery (Exclusive)



Mariah Carey on Time's Up for the Music Industry: 'I Think I Need to Be a Consultant on That' (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Slim Figure in Body Hugging Burgundy Gown





Related Gallery