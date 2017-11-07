Mariah Carey Underwent Weight Loss Surgery 6 Weeks Ago: 'This Is a New Beginning for Her,' Source Says
Mariah Carey has undergone gastric sleeve surgery.
The GRAMMY winner, who showed off a slimmer figure at her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood last Wednesday, underwent the weight loss surgery about six weeks ago, sources tell ET.
Carey got the gastric sleeve surgery, which shrinks the size of the stomach so patients eat less, after feeling "extremely insecure about her weight," one source tells ET.
"She always fluctuates and it makes her upset," the source says. "She lives in denial about it; she has the tags cut out of clothes, so she can be blissfully unaware of her size."
EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Fulfills Her 'Childhood Dream' at Hand and Footprint Ceremony
A second source tells ET that Carey, who feels "much better about herself" now, adding, "this is a new beginning for her."
Carey's rep would not comment on her weight loss surgery. Page Six was first to report the news.
Another part of the singer's new beginning is wrapping up her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace and moving on to The Venetian in March 2018. According to the source, Carey has signed a "two-year deal contingent upon how well the show does in the first year."
When reached for comment, The Venetian Las Vegas would not confirm the news, telling ET they're "consistently engaged in discussions with a number of today’s top artists regarding residencies, and we are always interested in having artists of the caliber of Mariah Carey perform at our venues."
RELATED: Mariah Carey Shares New Christmas Song 'The Star' Featuring Her Twins!
See more on Carey in the video below.