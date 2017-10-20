Mariah Carey's Home Burglarized, $50,000 Worth of Items Reportedly Missing

Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to have her home ransacked.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that officers responded to a call on Thursday about an alleged burglary that took place a day earlier between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

While the LAPD would not confirm that it was Carey's house that was broken into, they did offer some information into the alleged incident. "The suspect entered the location through a window and took items from the residence," the spokesperson said. "The burglar report was taken and this is an ongoing investigation."

No arrests have been made at this time.