Marilyn Manson Cancels Multiple Shows After Onstage Injury

Marilyn Manson will have to take some time off the road.

The Heaven Upside Down rocker has postponed shows from Oct. 2 to Oct.14 while he recuperates in Los Angeles from an onstage injury he suffered at his NYC concert on Saturday, his rep tells ET.

"On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short," the rep says. "He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles."



"The shows from Boston, Oct. 2 through Houston, Oct. 14 will be rescheduled for a later date, the rep adds. "Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow."

