Marilyn Manson Opens Up About His Unexpected Feud With Justin Bieber and How He Got Revenge

Manson said he saw the "Love Yourself" artist selling shirts with Manson's face on the front and Bieber's name on the back, as part of the Canadian crooner's official Purpose World Tour merchandise. When he ran into Bieber at a bar, Manson confronted him about it.

"I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber. I sit down, and I say, 'Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage,'" Manson recalled. "He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about d**k height. Then he goes, 'I made you relevant again.'"

The disrespectful remark supposedly didn't sit well with Manson, who said he then decided to set into motion a plan for revenge -- petty, hilarious revenge.