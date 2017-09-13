Marilyn Manson Opens Up About His Unexpected Feud With Justin Bieber and How He Got Revenge
Marilyn Manson really doesn't like Justin Bieber.
The anarchic musician sat down recently for interview with Billboard, where he opened up about how he feels about the younger generation of artists looking up to him -- and wearing shirts with his face plastered on them.
According to Manson, he appreciates it when someone really is a fan and his music means something to them -- but that wasn't the case when the Biebs rocked one of those tees.
PHOTOS: 8 Celebrity Feuds That Just Won't Die
Manson said he saw the "Love Yourself" artist selling shirts with Manson's face on the front and Bieber's name on the back, as part of the Canadian crooner's official Purpose World Tour merchandise. When he ran into Bieber at a bar, Manson confronted him about it.
"I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber. I sit down, and I say, 'Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage,'" Manson recalled. "He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about d**k height. Then he goes, 'I made you relevant again.'"
The disrespectful remark supposedly didn't sit well with Manson, who said he then decided to set into motion a plan for revenge -- petty, hilarious revenge.
NEWS: Justin Bieber Kicks Off 'Purpose' World Tour With An Awkward T-Shirt Typo
"I reply, 'That was a great idea you had about doing [my song] 'The Beautiful People' at your show at Staples Center tomorrow.' And he goes, 'Yeah, it was,' not knowing that I told him an idea that I had just made up," Manson said. "His tour manager sat down, and I asked, 'What time is sound check tomorrow? What time should I be there? Because we’re going to do 'Beautiful People.'' Obviously, when 4 p.m. rolled around the next day, I just didn't show."
Manson went on to claim that he was glad he didn't need to sue Bieber's company for producing the shirts that he allegedly never signed off on.
"They were very much like, 'We know we're wrong here; just take as many dollars as you want.' So it was a double 'f**k you.' But wouldn't have happened if he hadn't said, 'I made you relevant again.'"