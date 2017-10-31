Mark Ballas Gives Update on Lindsey Stirling's Injury & 'DWTS' Future: 'She's Got a Shot at This' (Exclusive)

Mark Ballas has spoken out about his Dancing With the Stars partner Lindsey Stirling’s rib injury.

The 31-year-old violinist was brought to tears as she dealt with the pain of her injury on Monday night’s episode of the ABC series, on which the pair performed a paso doble to her song “Roundtable Rival.”

“I am not going to lie -- she is in a bit of pain,” Ballas told ET after the performance. “We are blessed that the x-ray didn’t show any break or fracture. But definitely some muscle issues in there and she has to rest now, ice it [and] take care of herself.”

“If I have to bench her a bit this week, we will, but the fact that she got out there tonight was super-impressive,” Ballas continued. “All day she was like, ‘I don’t want to let down the fans, I don’t want to let anybody down, I don’t want to let down my team. I want to go out there and do it.’ I was really impressed -- that was a hard routine to do with a back injury.”

