Mark Ballas & Lindsey Stirling Dish on Their Drama-Free 'DWTS' Partnership & ‘Jamming’ Sessions (Exclusive)

Mark Ballas and Lindsey Stirling are opening up about the key to their drama-free Dancing With the Stars partnership and how they “jam” together to shake off moments of frustration.

The pair invited ET’s Cameron Mathison to dance rehearsals this week, where they shared how a love of music has helped them stay focused on the competition.

“The good thing for us is we get along really well,” Ballas said. “We're both musicians as well, so if we're ever having a day where we're like, ‘This is frustrating,’ I usually have the guitar and she usually has the violin and we can jam together and forget about it for a minute. There have been moments where I get frustrated, there have been moments where she gets frustrated and instead of letting her go to that place of frustration, [I’m] like, ‘No, no, you got this.’”

“We’ve learned to read each other very well,” Stirling added, noting that the duo is “pretty chill” together. “I feel like we're very good at being supportive, but also giving enough space [and] just learning to read the person that you're working with.”