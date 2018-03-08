Mark Hamill Gets 'Overwhelming' Support From Harrison Ford & George Lucas at Walk of Fame Ceremony (Exclusive)

From Star Wars to a new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Mark Hamill has left an indelible mark on show business.

On Thursday, some of the actor's closest friends and colleagues came out to honor him as he was immortalized in Hollywood with the recognition befitting a cultural icon like himself.

Hamill got some sweet support from his former Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford, Star Wars creator George Lucas, recent Last Jedi co-star Kelly Marie Tran, as well as a pair of Storm Troopers and the iconic droid R2-D2. His wife of nearly 40 years, Marilou York, was also to celebrate the honor.

The 66-year-old entertainer couldn't contain his excitement over getting his own Walk of Fame star, and opened up to ET about what the moment meant to him.

"It's overwhelming," Hamill shared. "It's not like a dream come true, because I never in a million years dreamed of this happening."

"I watched other people get it, [but] it wasn't like I wished, 'Someday.' I never thought about that. You just focus on the work and putting one foot in front of the other, and I guess if you hang around long enough…"

The star also gushed over Ford and Lucas' involvement with the ceremony, explaining, "I was shocked at George and Harrison because they don't have to do this… and it meant the world that they did."

Hamill -- who is also beloved for lending his iconic voice and laugh to The Joker in the celebrated Batman: The Animated Series -- also thanked the diehard legion on fans who have loved, supported and championed him since he originated the role of Luke Skywalker in the first Star Wars in 1977.

"If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be standing here talking to you," he reflected. "They're so supportive. I mean, through thick and thin. Star Wars went away for a while and then they came to see me on Broadway, [they were] there with me all of the way, so I love them so much."

One person who Hamill missed at the ceremony was Princess Leia herself, the late Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016 after a brief hospitalization following a heart attack. However, Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd -- who also appeared in both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi -- turned out to share her love.

"I see so much of Carrie in Billie," Hamill said. "I adore her. She's my pretend space niece, since her mom was my pretend space sister… I'm very protective of her."

Both Lucas and Ford delivered heartfelt speeches during the sweet ceremony, and the original Han Solo also paid tribute to Fisher while addressing the audience.

"When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don't have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us," Ford said, eliciting a cheer from the crowd. "But I feel her presence."

