Mark Ruffalo Shares His Kids Shot a Scene for 'Thor: Ragnarok': 'They Had a Great Day' (Exclusive)

Mark Ruffalo had a take-your-kids-to-work-day while filming Thor: Ragnarkok in Australia.

The 49-year-old actor -- who portrays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in The Avengers and Thor films -- shared with ET's Cameron Mathison during a junket for the comic book sequel that moviegoers may spot his three kids, Keen, 16, Bella, 12, and Odette, 9, in one of the scenes.

"I don't know if you can see them ...but they were in the car in the party scene where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is taking [Bruce] Baner (Ruffalo) around this crazy new place," he revealed. "They were in that scene, they were dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters basically. They were on set all day."