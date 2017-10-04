Mark Salling Agrees to Plead Guilty to Child Pornography, Faces 4 to 7 Years Behind Bars
Mark Salling could be facing some prison time.
On Wednesday, the former Glee star agreed to plead guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. This comes over a year after he appeared in a Los Angeles court for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty.
The terms of his plea agreement, which was obtained by ET, state that Salling would serve four to seven years behind bars followed by up to 20 years of supervised release with conditions decided by the court.
He would also have to register as a sex offender and participate in psychological counseling and/or enroll in a treatment program.
Salling entered into a plea agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office, but has not officially pleaded yet. The court has yet to set a date to hear the change of plea.
In June of last year, the 35-year-old actor was indicted on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography on his laptop computer, a hard drive and 16 gigabyte USB flash drive. Following his arrest on Dec. 29, 2015, Salling's devices were seized, and according to investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department, the items "contained thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography."
Days after Salling's indictment, he was fired from his gig on the miniseries Gods and Secrets.
Reporting by Tracie De La Rosa.