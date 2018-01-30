Mark Salling's Death Being Investigated as Suicide by Hanging

Mark Salling's death is under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office tells ET that the former Glee star was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. His death is being investigated as a suicide by hanging.

A public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told ET this morning that they conducted a death investigation at 8:50 a.m. at the 11900th block of Big Tujunga Canyon Road, after a missing persons report was filed on Salling at the Foothills LAPD station at 3 a.m.

Salling's lawyer, Michael Proctor, confirmed his death to ET on Tuesday with a statement that read, in part: "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."

A source told ET that Salling "was in a dark place for the better of last year," and checked into rehab with the advice of his family, friends and a lawyer after allegedly attempting to take his own life last year.

Before his death, the 35-year-old actor pleaded guilty to a federal offense of possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, and was facing up to seven years in prison. His formal sentencing had been set for March 7.

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Salling, 'Glee' Star, Dead at 35 of Apparent Suicide

Mark Salling Dead at 35: A Timeline of the 'Glee' Star's Struggles and Legal Issues

Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography, Faces 4 to 7 Years Behind Bars