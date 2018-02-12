Mark Salling's Death Certificate Confirms Actor Died of Suicide

Mark Salling’s death certificate obtained by ET on Monday confirms the actor died of a suicide.

The 35-year-old Glee star was found dead on the morning of Jan. 30, just hours after a missing person’s report was filed.

Salling’s death certificate lists his cause of death as asphyxia by hanging, and states that his body was found in a riverbed in Sunland, California.

Prior to his death, Salling had been “in a dark place,” a source told ET. He had also checked into rehab after attempting to end his life last year, according to the source.

Salling was awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges when he died, and was facing up to seven years in prison. The case has now been dismissed after his death.

