Mark Salling's Former 'Glee' Cast and Crew React to His Death
Mark Salling's Glee cast and crew is reacting to his sudden death.
The 35-year-old actor died of apparent suicide on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office tells ET that Salling was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 a.m. His death is being investigated as suicide by hanging.
Following his death, many of Salling's former co-stars and crew members took to social media to remember the actor and share their condolences to his family.
Matthew Morrison took to Instagram with a photo of himself, Salling and Corey Monteith, who died in 2013 of a drug overdose. Morrison captioned the post with angel emojis, while Jenna Ushkowitz commented with a heart emoji. Later in the evening, an eyewitness tells ET that the 39-year-old actor was at the Palace Theater in New York City, seeing a 7 p.m. showing of Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical on Broadway with his wife, Renee.
Tim Davis, a producer on Glee, also commented on losing another cast member. "Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it’s horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments.”
Jane Lynch retweeted Davis’ second statement. “Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes,” Davis added of the late actor, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017. “I’m just saying stop adding to his family’s pain. This was their son. If you’re without sin, feel free to cast stones.”
Lynch also opened up about Salling's death to TMZ, calling it "sad and very tragic."
Paris Barclay, who directed several episodes of Glee, shared a throwback pic of Salling and Monteith. "It's a painful loss, again," the he wrote. "Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling."
Actor Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on Glee, tweeted "Oh Mark," later adding more about the actor.
Ryan Murphy, the creator of Glee, has no comment.
See more on Salling's death in the video below.
