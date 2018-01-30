Mark Salling's Former 'Glee' Cast and Crew React to His Death

Mark Salling's Glee cast and crew is reacting to his sudden death.

The 35-year-old actor died of apparent suicide on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office tells ET that Salling was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 a.m. His death is being investigated as suicide by hanging.

Following his death, many of Salling's former co-stars and crew members took to social media to remember the actor and share their condolences to his family.

Matthew Morrison took to Instagram with a photo of himself, Salling and Corey Monteith, who died in 2013 of a drug overdose. Morrison captioned the post with angel emojis, while Jenna Ushkowitz commented with a heart emoji. Later in the evening, an eyewitness tells ET that the 39-year-old actor was at the Palace Theater in New York City, seeing a 7 p.m. showing of Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical on Broadway with his wife, Renee.

Tim Davis, a producer on Glee, also commented on losing another cast member. "Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it’s horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments.”

Today we lost another #Glee cast member.Yes, he committed crimes against children.Yes, it's horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018

Jane Lynch retweeted Davis’ second statement. “Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes,” Davis added of the late actor, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017. “I’m just saying stop adding to his family’s pain. This was their son. If you’re without sin, feel free to cast stones.”

Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes. I'm just saying stop adding to his family's pain. This was their son. If you're without sin, feel free to cast stones. — Tim Davis (@loudmouthmuch) January 30, 2018

Lynch also opened up about Salling's death to TMZ, calling it "sad and very tragic."

Paris Barclay, who directed several episodes of Glee, shared a throwback pic of Salling and Monteith. "It's a painful loss, again," the he wrote. "Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling."

It’s a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksallingpic.twitter.com/g6kx4MWToV — Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) January 30, 2018

Actor Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on Glee, tweeted "Oh Mark," later adding more about the actor.

Oh Mark — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) January 30, 2018

His death is painful for me Some of u might know him for only his flaws but I also knew him as someone who was great to work with & was kind to my kids. I truly wish he’d fought his demons &atoned himself & came out a winner. May we all find solace in some of his gentler memories — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) January 31, 2018

Ryan Murphy, the creator of Glee, has no comment.



