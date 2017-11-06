Mark Wahlberg Gets Real About Will Ferrell's Son Magnus Possibly Dating His Daughter Ella Rae (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about what it's like being the father of a teenage daughter.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the actor at a junket and premiere for his latest film, Daddy's Home 2, in Los Angeles over the weekend, where he got candid about his eldest child, 14-year-old Ella Rae, talking to co-star Will Ferrell's 13-year-old son, Magnus, on Instagram.



"You know what? I actually... I came to grips with the fact that she's 14, she's gonna have boyfriends," said Wahlberg, who shares three other children -- Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7 -- with wife Rhea Durham. "Those things happen. As long as I know who they are, where they come from, and know their parents, in this case, of course I know a lot. So, I'm good. I know Will and [his wife] Viv [Paulin], and they're very, very nice and they're raising very young, fine boys. So, he's all good."