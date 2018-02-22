Mark Wahlberg Says It 'Didn't Take Much' to Donate 'All the Money in the World' Reshoot Salary (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about his decision to donate his salary from the All the Money in the World reshoots to Time's Up.

The 46-year-old actor donated his $1.5 million earnings to the organization's legal defense fund last month, after it was revealed that his co-star, Michelle Williams, volunteered to give up her reshoot salary following director Ridley Scott's decision to recast the role of J. Paul Getty.

Scott reshot all of Kevin Spacey's scenes with Christopher Plummer in the role instead, recruiting Wahlberg and Williams for the nine-day shoot.

"It didn’t take much to make the decision. It was just the right thing to do, you know?" Wahlberg told ET's Kevin Frazier at Wahlburgers in West Hollywood earlier this month. "And Michelle is a fantastic actress."

The actor also addressed his critics, noting, "It's not me who decides who gets paid what. Your value's based on what the marketplace dictates, and with that particular situation, it was very awkward."

"It was like, you know what, we'll donate that and they need the rest of the money that I got paid to do it too, because I -- like everybody else -- did the movie to make the movie with Ridley Scott," he said. "I took a substantial pay cut."

Wahlberg donated his salary to Time's Up's legal defense fund in Williams' name, telling ET in a statement at the time that he "100 percent supports the fight for fair pay." His agency, WME, donated an additional $500,000.

"Today isn’t about me. My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted," Williams said in statement obtained by ET. "If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice."

"Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours," she added.

