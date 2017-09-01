Mark Wahlberg's Daughter and Will Ferrell's Son are in 'Communication' -- and Their Dads Support It
Mark Wahlberg is a protective father when it comes to his daughters, but there's one young man that seems to have his approval.
The 46-year-old actor joins his Daddy's Home 2 co-star, Will Ferrell, on the season 15 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday, and reveals that his 13-year-old daughter, Ella, has had some "form of communication" with Ferrell's 13-year-old son, Magnus.
"I thought [Magnus] was a lovely lad until I found out that he has formed some sort of communication with my oldest child," Wahlberg shares.
"They're following each other on Instagram," Ferrell chimes in.
While Wahlberg initially wasn't thrilled about the two interacting, he's come along to the idea of his daughter getting to know a Ferrell boy.
"In actuality, as I've thought about it, I've come to understand that it is inevitable that she'll be with somebody," he admits. "So, if it could be with someone like Will, I would be happy."
Wahlberg adds, "She's in good hands."
Ferrell doesn't do his son any favors, however, and quips that Magnus is "a good boy, other than the fact that he buys knives on the Internet."
"So, keep your cutlery locked up if he comes over," the 50-year-old comedian jokes to his co-star. "Other than that, he's very sweet."
In an exclusive interview with ET, Wahlberg admitted that he's "overprotective" when it comes to his daughter starting to date.
"Nobody is a good type or sort," he said. "She's a sweetheart, she's growing up too fast. It's just the fatherly thing in me, you know? I just don't want [her] being anything other than sheltered and protected."
