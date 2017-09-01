Mark Wahlberg's Daughter and Will Ferrell's Son are in 'Communication' -- and Their Dads Support It

Mark Wahlberg is a protective father when it comes to his daughters, but there's one young man that seems to have his approval.

The 46-year-old actor joins his Daddy's Home 2 co-star, Will Ferrell, on the season 15 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday, and reveals that his 13-year-old daughter, Ella, has had some "form of communication" with Ferrell's 13-year-old son, Magnus.