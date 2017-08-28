Mark Zuckerberg Announces Birth of Second Child, Pens Letter to Newborn Daughter
Mark Zuckerberg is on double daddy duty!
The Facebook founder announced on the social media site that he and wife Priscilla Chan are officially parents to two daughters. "Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August!" Zuckerberg posted on Monday. "We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast."
The 33-year-old CEO then shared the heartfelt letter he and Chan penned for baby August. "Rather than write about growing up, we want to talk about childhood. The world can be a serious place. That's why it's important to make time to go outside and play," reads the note. "You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now."
The letter continues, "Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation."
Zuckerberg and Chan concluded the message to their newborn daughter in a sweet way, writing: "August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."
This isn't the first time Zuckerberg and his wife have used Facebook to share a monumental time in their personal lives. The two also announced the birth of their oldest daughter, Maxine, in 2015.
