Mark Zuckerberg Announces Birth of Second Child, Pens Letter to Newborn Daughter

The 33-year-old CEO then shared the heartfelt letter he and Chan penned for baby August. "Rather than write about growing up, we want to talk about childhood. The world can be a serious place. That's why it's important to make time to go outside and play," reads the note. "You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now."

The letter continues, "Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation."