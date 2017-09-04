Mark Zuckerberg Snuggles With Newborn Daughter August: 'Baby Cuddles Are the Best'
Welcome to September, August!
The newest Zuckerberg's second month of life looks to be going pretty great so far!
Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook on Sunday to share an adorable new pic of his newborn daughter.
"Baby cuddles are the best," he wrote alongside a sweet snap of himself with August in his arms.
Zuckerberg announced that he and wife Priscilla had welcomed their second child last week, with a heartfelt letter. "August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you," he wrote. "We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."
Zuckerberg and Priscilla are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Max. See more on the family in the video below.