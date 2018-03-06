'Marriage Boot Camp': Brandi Glanville Forced to Confront Her Feelings About Ex Eddie Cibrian (Exclusive)

Brandi Glanville still has issues to work out with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is forced to confront her lingering feelings, good and bad, for her ex on the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, and ET has your exclusive first look. Brandi and her father, Guy Glanville, are going through the therapy experience together.

During a game of “show and tell” with the show’s therapists, Dr. V and Dr. Ish, Brandi opens up a school desk to find the mystery show-and-tell item the doctors have chosen for her: a framed photo of Eddie, which Brandi seems shocked to see.

“That’s awesome,” she laments. “He’s, like, probably the first love of my life, but he also got caught cheating. It broke my heart.”

“My ex-husband was cheating with several different people,” Brandi notes. “It felt like my dad blamed me for our breakup. It’s an issue, obviously.”

“I’m cordial to the guy,” Guy tells the therapists, before opening up to Brandi in a confessional, saying he “loved” Eddie.

“I want Brandi to work well with him so there’s not going to be any future problems,” Guy shares.

Brandi attempts to hand the photo back to the therapists, but they refuse to take it, which seems like a pretty clear sign this isn’t the last conversation Brandi will be having about her ex-husband in the house.

ET caught up with the reality star last month, where she dished on the emotional experience.

“I'm always true to myself, but now I'm with my father,” Brandi teased. “I actually care what he thinks … I'm still myself, but I care about him so much, I love him to death, and having people come at him, or come at me. I was like, nope. But there was a lot of wine. We had as much wine as we wanted. I definitely partook, 'cause I was like, this is crazy.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres Friday, March 9, at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. For more from Brandi, check out the videos and links below.

