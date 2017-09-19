'Married at First Sight' Alum Nick Pendergrast and Girlfriend Reveal Sex of Their Twins: 'Best of Both Worlds'
Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, are having a boy and a girl, ET has learned.
The Married at First Sight season four alum revealed the gender of his twins on Tuesday, telling ET exclusively how excited they are to "raise a lady and gentleman."
"It means a lot to me! The best of both worlds,” Pendergrast said. “A Daddy’s girl and a momma’s boy. Golfer and a dancer. Hopefully some common ground that we can share experiences and past times simultaneously with both of them."
Yerrid also expressed her happiness, revealing to ET that "being parents to a boy and girl means everything."
"I was always nervous to bring any child into this world but am very excited that we will be able to impact both a girl and boy," Yerrid shared. "That is the ultimate amazing opportunity. We can raise a lady and gentleman and they can learn from each other.”
The couple announced they were expecting twins in July, telling ET at the time that they were "shocked and excited" to find out they would be welcoming two little ones.
"We are thrilled to be walking this journey together and elated to be able to finally share this with everyone. We welcome the support and love from those who will be rooting for us along the way," Pendergrast said.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.