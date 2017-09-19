'Married at First Sight' Alum Nick Pendergrast and His Wife Reveal Sex of Their Twins: 'Best of Both Worlds'

Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, are having a boy and a girl, ET has learned.

The Married at First Sight season four alum revealed the gender of his twins on Tuesday, telling ET exclusively how excited they are to "raise a lady and gentleman."

"It means a lot to me! The best of both worlds,” Pendergrast said. “A Daddy’s girl and a momma’s boy. Golfer and a dancer. Hopefully some common ground that we can share experiences and past times simultaneously with both of them."