'Married at First Sight' Stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome First Child!

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are officially first-time parents!

The Married at First Sight stars welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday.

"The first #MarriedAtFirst baby is here!" a tweet from the Lifetime series' account read. "Congrats @jamienotis and @DougHehner!"

According to People, daughter Henley Grace was born at 5:24 a.m. in New Jersey, weighing in at 8 lbs., 2 oz.

"I've never been more in love," Otis later wrote on Instagram. "@henleygracehehner, you're mommy's everything."

And it looks like Henley already has her own Instagram account (run by her parents, of course). Her latest snap features her all bundled up in Hehner's arms.

"Wrapped around my daddy's finger already," the caption reads. "#skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Otis and Hehner announced the gender of their baby back in April. It was technically the second pregnancy for Otis, as the two were expecting a son, Johnathan, but lost him four months into her pregnancy last July.

