Marshmello Continues to Mourn Lil Peep, Pays Tribute to Late 21-Year-Old Rapper in Concert -- Watch

Marshmello is carrying on Lil Peep's memory through music.

The "Wolves" DJ paid tribute to the late 21-year-old rapper -- who died last Wednesday of a suspected Xanax overdose -- during his set at Arizona's GoldRush Festival over the weekend. Previously, Marshmello had revealed he was working on music with Peep before he died.

During his show, Marshmello blasted the Lil Peep's music to his fans, while the gone-too-young star's likeness was projected onto the back screen, along with the words "R.I.P. Lil Peep."

Several fans in attendance shared videos on social media to express appreciation for Marshmello's tribute.

Check out a few of them and watch below.