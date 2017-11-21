Marshmello Continues to Mourn Lil Peep, Pays Tribute to Late 21-Year-Old Rapper in Concert -- Watch
Marshmello is carrying on Lil Peep's memory through music.
The "Wolves" DJ paid tribute to the late 21-year-old rapper -- who died last Wednesday of a suspected Xanax overdose -- during his set at Arizona's GoldRush Festival over the weekend. Previously, Marshmello had revealed he was working on music with Peep before he died.
During his show, Marshmello blasted the Lil Peep's music to his fans, while the gone-too-young star's likeness was projected onto the back screen, along with the words "R.I.P. Lil Peep."
Several fans in attendance shared videos on social media to express appreciation for Marshmello's tribute.
Check out a few of them and watch below.
Marshmello was one of the many in music who took to Twitter to mourn Peep's death, writing, "I can’t even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep." He added, “I can't believe this ...... Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man @Lilpeep.”
