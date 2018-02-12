Marshmello Honors Lil Peep's Vision in 'Spotlight' Music Video -- Watch

Marshmello is continuing to honor Lil Peep's legacy.

The EDM producer released the video for "Spotlight," his collaboration with the late 21-year-old rapper, who died last November after overdosing on Fetanyl and Xanax.

The video director, Peep's friend Nick Koenig, aka Hot Sugar, describes the macabre video as focusing on the significance of objects in relationships.

“Relationships have a way of overwhelming the meaning and context of physical items to the point of hijacking them," he said in a statement. "What once was just a household item might now be something that reminds us of that relationship to a point where it overpowers what that item was traditionally meant for. These objects end up developing a shared significance between those in the relationship.”

Marshmello's goal for the video was to stay true to the deceased artist's vision.

"For this video, I just wanted what Gus would have wanted," Marshmello said in a statement. "And I think this is exactly it.”

Watch the video below.

For more on the life and death of Lil Peep, watch the video below.

