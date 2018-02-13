Marty Allen, Famed Comedian, Dead at 95

Television staple and famed comedian Marty Allen has died at the age of 95, his rep confirms to ET.

In a statement released Monday night, Allen’s rep shared that the comedy staple passed away in Las Vegas.

“It is with great sadness to let you know that Marty Allen, an American comedian, actor, and veteran of World War II passed away this evening in Las Vegas with his wife Karon Kate and family by his side,” the statement read.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Allen suffered complications from pneumonia.

Allen was known for his catchphrase “hello dere” and had previously shared the stage with iconic acts like Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne and Elvis Presley.

He also appeared in theatrical films like The Great Waltz, Harrad Summer, and A Whale of a Tale. In 1971 he famously played Edgar Allen Poe in a episode of Night Gallery.

Allen would have turned 96 on March 23.

