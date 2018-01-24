Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Double Oscar Nomination With Best Dinner Party Ever

Mary J. Blige pulls quite the crowd!

The 47-year-old singer stepped out on Tuesday night to celebrate her two Oscar nominations for Mudbound at a star-studded party thrown for her by Diddy.

Blige slayed in a sexy leather jacket, matching pants and thigh-high green boots on her way to TAO in Los Angeles, but she wasn't the only one dressed to impress. Beyonce rocked a similar black leather jacket, completing her ensemble with a curve-hugging pencil skirt and Tom Ford pumps. Her husband, JAY-Z, meanwhile, sported a more casual look in jeans and sneakers.

Backgrid

Backgrid

An eyewitness tells ET that Cassie, DJ Khaled, and Nas were also in attendance to support Blige, who is Oscar nominated for both Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Mudbound and Original Song for "Mighty River" from the same movie. The group dined at the hotspot for a couple of hours, according to ET's eyewitness.

Check out this year's biggest Oscar snubs and surprises in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Beyonce Ends Workout With a Bunch of Cupcakes -- See the Pic!

Mary J. Blige Is a Double Oscar Nominee for ‘Mudbound’

Related Gallery