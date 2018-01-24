News

Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Double Oscar Nomination With Best Dinner Party Ever

Mary J Blige at 2018 Golden Globes
Mary J. Blige pulls quite the crowd!

The 47-year-old singer stepped out on Tuesday night to celebrate her two Oscar nominations for Mudbound at a star-studded party thrown for her by Diddy. 

Blige slayed in a sexy leather jacket, matching pants and thigh-high green boots on her way to TAO in Los Angeles, but she wasn't the only one dressed to impress. Beyonce rocked a similar black leather jacket, completing her ensemble with a curve-hugging pencil skirt and Tom Ford pumps. Her husband, JAY-Z, meanwhile, sported a more casual look in jeans and sneakers. 

An eyewitness tells ET that Cassie, DJ Khaled, and Nas were also in attendance to support Blige, who is Oscar nominated for both Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Mudbound and Original Song for "Mighty River" from the same movie. The group dined at the hotspot for a couple of hours, according to ET's eyewitness. 

