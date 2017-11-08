Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy are Adorably Flirty During Date Night in NYC!

"She's my husband's brother's [wife], but I didn't go to the wedding!" Bruni -- whose husband, Nicolas Sarkozy, is the half-brother of Olsen's spouse -- said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "They invited us, and then we couldn't go because of a stupid reason, geographical reason, you know, we had to come over here and we couldn't. But I mean, he seems so happy."

The 49-year-old supermodel-singer also recalled being introduced to the former Full House star. "I met her at some cousin's wedding and she looked adorable and [was] very kind," she reminisced. "And also, Olivier, he looks very happy with her. He had a lovely family and then he had a divorce..."