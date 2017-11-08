Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy are Adorably Flirty During Date Night in NYC!
The honeymoon isn't over for Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy.
On Tuesday night, the couple showed up to the Minnie Muse collection launch in New York City, and were caught playfully gazing at one another.
Sarkozy, 48, is seen giving a pouty face to his 31-year-old wife, who is looking up at him with a flirty smile on her face.
Just last month, Carla Bruni dished about what it's been like having Olsen as a sister-in-law for the past two years.
"She's my husband's brother's [wife], but I didn't go to the wedding!" Bruni -- whose husband, Nicolas Sarkozy, is the half-brother of Olsen's spouse -- said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "They invited us, and then we couldn't go because of a stupid reason, geographical reason, you know, we had to come over here and we couldn't. But I mean, he seems so happy."
The 49-year-old supermodel-singer also recalled being introduced to the former Full House star. "I met her at some cousin's wedding and she looked adorable and [was] very kind," she reminisced. "And also, Olivier, he looks very happy with her. He had a lovely family and then he had a divorce..."
The couple has been more out and about than usual in NYC. Last month, the two posed together at the 2017 Take Home a Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's -- and Olsen's style was a little out of the ordinary.
