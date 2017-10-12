Mary-Kate Olsen Poses With Husband Olivier Sarkozy in Rare Public Appearance at 'Nude Art' Party
Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy made a stylish pair when they stepped out for the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's in New York City on Wednesday night.
The 31-year-old actress was dressed in one of her usual conservative frocks -- a black, floor-length dress with white embroidery at the bottom -- that she paired with white, Velcro sneakers.
As for Sarkozy, 48, he looked dapper in a suit and tie while holding hands with his wife and posing for cameras.
The couple's rare public appearance comes after Carla Bruni shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen what it's been like having Olsen as a sister-in-law for the past two years.
"She's my husband's brother's [wife], but I didn't go to the wedding!" said Bruni -- whose husband, Nicolas Sakozy, is the half-brother of Olsen's spouse. "They invited us, and then we couldn't go because of a stupid reason, geographical reason, you know, we had to come over here and we couldn't. But I mean, he seems so happy."
The 49-year-old supermodel-singer also recalled being introduced to the former Full House star. "I met her at some cousin's wedding and she looked adorable and [was] very kind," she reminisced. "And also, Olivier, he looks very happy with her. He had a lovely family and then he had a divorce..."
The two certainly do look happy with one another. Last year at the annual Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, Sarkozy and Olsen were spotted having a rare PDA moment.
