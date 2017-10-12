Mary-Kate Olsen Poses With Husband Olivier Sarkozy in Rare Public Appearance at 'Nude Art' Party

Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy made a stylish pair when they stepped out for the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old actress was dressed in one of her usual conservative frocks -- a black, floor-length dress with white embroidery at the bottom -- that she paired with white, Velcro sneakers.

As for Sarkozy, 48, he looked dapper in a suit and tie while holding hands with his wife and posing for cameras.