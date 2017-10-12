News

Mary-Kate Olsen Poses With Husband Olivier Sarkozy in Rare Public Appearance at 'Nude Art' Party

By Jackie Willis‍
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy in NYC
Photo: Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy made a stylish pair when they stepped out for the 2017 Take Home A Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's in New York City on Wednesday night. 

The 31-year-old actress was dressed in one of her usual conservative frocks -- a black, floor-length dress with white embroidery at the bottom -- that she paired with white, Velcro sneakers.

As for Sarkozy, 48, he looked dapper in a suit and tie while holding hands with his wife and posing for cameras.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy
Photo: Getty Images

The couple's rare public appearance comes after Carla Bruni shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen what it's been like having Olsen as a sister-in-law for the past two years. 

"She's my husband's brother's [wife], but I didn't go to the wedding!" said Bruni -- whose husband, Nicolas Sakozy, is the half-brother of Olsen's spouse. "They invited us, and then we couldn't go because of a stupid reason, geographical reason, you know, we had to come over here and we couldn't. But I mean, he seems so happy."

The 49-year-old supermodel-singer also recalled being introduced to the former Full House star. "I met her at some cousin's wedding and she looked adorable and [was] very kind," she reminisced. "And also, Olivier, he looks very happy with her. He had a lovely family and then he had a divorce..."

The two certainly do look happy with one another. Last year at the annual Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, Sarkozy and Olsen were spotted having a rare PDA moment.

