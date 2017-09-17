'Master of None' Star Lena Waithe Makes History as First African-American Woman to Win Emmy for Comedy Writing

"Wow, wow, wow," Waithe began to uproarious applause. "I gotta thank God or else I wouldn't be standing here. I want to thank my mother, for inspiring the story and allowing me to share it with the world. I love you, Mom. Thank you, Aziz, for pushing me to co-write this, bro...I love you forever."

She went on to thank Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (who won the award with Ansari last year), Netflix, director Melina Matsoukas, co-star Angela Bassett ("You are a legend") and her girlfriend, Alana Mayo: "I love you more than life itself."

"Last but certainly not least, my LGBTQIA family. I see each and every one of you," Waithe concluded. "The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it. And for everybody out there that showed us so much love with this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a queer, black girl from the South Side of Chicago. We appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

Insecure's Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson and Ava DuVernay were just a few of her peers who took to Twitter to celebrate Waithe's win, with DuVernay tweeting, "For anyone w/ a dream, know how hard the great @LenaWaithe worked for hers. Congrats on your win, Lena. History has its eyes on you!"