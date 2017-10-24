Matt Bomer Gets an Adorable Puppy for His Birthday: ‘I’m Already in Love’
Matt Bomer just got a belated birthday present -- and it's adorable!
The Last Tycoon actor, who turned 40 on Oct. 11, was given a gorgeous Zuchon puppy, a cross between a Bichon Frisè and a Shih Tzu, which he named Stella.
Bomer shared a photo of Stella to Instagram on Tuesday, thanking his partner, Simon Halls, and their three sons, Henry, Walker and Kit, for the gift.
“For my birthday, Simon and the boys got me this little bundle of joy. You know, because three children, another dog, and a cat wasn't enough 😀,” he wrote. “I'm already in love. Hello Stella, and hello sleepless nights. 💩😭🐶🌟✨💝♌️ #puppiesofinstagram #zuchon #stella #love”
Bomer recently addressed those Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer feud rumors on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
