Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Look So in Love at Venice Film Festival -- See the Pics!
By
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso look so in love!
The couple, who married in 2005, was all smiles at the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday.
Damon looked dapper in a tuxedo, while his wife went glam in a gorgeous red dress ahead of the screening of his film, Downsizing, which opened the festival.
