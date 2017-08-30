News

Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Look So in Love at Venice Film Festival -- See the Pics!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
1280_matt_damon_luciana_barroso_gettyimages-840951888.jpg
Photo: Getty Images

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso look so in love!

The couple, who married in 2005, was all smiles at the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Wednesday. 

Damon looked dapper in a tuxedo, while his wife went glam in a gorgeous red dress ahead of the screening of his film, Downsizing, which opened the festival. 

MATT_DAMON_gettyimages-840933400
Photo: Getty Images
matt_damon_gettyimages-840932826
Photo: Getty Images

ET sat down with the father of four in March, where he said his friend, George Clooney, would make a "great" father when his twins arrived in June. 

"He'll be a mess, but [Amal] will take care of everything," he joked. 

