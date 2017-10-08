Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Share Sweet PDA at Coldplay Concert -- Pics!
Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso couldn't have been cuter while catching a Coldplay concert over the weekend.
The Oscar winner and his wife packed on the PDA while enjoying a fun night out at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Friday.
The cute couple couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked through the crowd at the performance.
Damon and Barroso, 41, met while he was filming a movie in Miami in 2003 and ended up tying the knot in December 2005.
The stunning couple share three daughters -- Isabella, 11, Gia, 9, and Stella, 6 -- and Damon is a stepfather to 17-year-old Alexia, Barroso's daughter from her previous marriage.
In August, Damon and Barroso stepped out looking flawlessly elegant on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. The Suburbicon star rocked a classic tux while his wife stunned in a red, semi-sheer gown.
