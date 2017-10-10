Matt Damon Denies Trying to Kill 2004 Story on Harvey Weinstein, Says He Never Witnessed Alleged Harassment

"Harvey had called me and said, they're writing a story about Fabrizio, who I knew from The Talented Mr. Ripley," Damon recalled. "Harvey said, 'Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was?' So I did, and that’s what I said to her. It didn’t even make the piece that she wrote. As I recall, her piece just said that Russell and I had called and relayed our experience with Fabrizio. That was the extent of it and so I was very surprised to see it come back. I was never conscripted to do anything."

"We vouch for each other, all the time, and it didn’t even make her article. Whether it didn’t jibe with her storyline…it was an incomplete rendering of someone that I was giving but I had perfectly professional experiences with Fabrizio and I didn’t mind telling her that," Damon continued. "I’m sure I mentioned to her that I didn’t know anything about the rest of her piece, because I didn’t. And I still don’t know anything about that and Fabrizio. My experience with him was all above board and that’s what I told her."

"I just remember it being a negative piece, a hit job on Fabrizio, was what Harvey was saying. Basically, that he had no professional experience," he added. "Harvey said, 'You worked with him. Can you tell her that he was a professional and you had a good experience?' and that was it. I didn’t mind doing it, because that was all true."

Damon said he has since spoken to Waxman, and claimed to Deadline that she apologized "about this thing coming out."