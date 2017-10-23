Matt Damon Jokes He 'Roughed Himself Up' During Sex Scene With Julianne Moore (Exclusive)

Matt Damon's latest sex scene was more pain than pleasure.

ET caught up with the actor and his co-star, Julianne Moore, during a press junket for their new film, Suburbicon, where they opened up about the hilarious way they made their onscreen hookup look believable.



"We had a good ping pong scene together. That was not dull at all," he told ET's Carly Steel. "I actually bruised myself. Like, we realized the way the shot was, it looked like I was hitting her if I hit myself. And so I really let myself have it. I was spanking myself."



Moore confirmed this, explaining that Damon would hit, while she'd "yell."