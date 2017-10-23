Matt Damon Says He and Ben Affleck Knew About Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Sexually Harassing Gwyneth Paltrow

Matt Damon says that while working with Harvey Weinstein on several films, he found the Hollywood movie mogul to be both a "bully" and a "womanizer."

While the 47-year-old actor has claimed that he was unaware of the accusations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein by numerous women, he had heard about his alleged indecent behavior toward Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow dated Damon's best friend, Ben Affleck, after the alleged incident occurred and also co-starred with Damon in the 1999 movie The Talented Mr. Ripley, which Weinstein produced.

"I knew the story about Gwyneth from Ben because he was with her after Brad [Pitt]," Damon confessed during an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, which aired on Monday. "But I was working with Gwyneth and Harvey on Ripley."